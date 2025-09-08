‘I’m going to do y’all like I did Cierra;’ Man tied to Cierra Chapman arrested for Sunoco shootout

DAYTON — The man accused of getting into a shootout at a Dayton Sunoco gas station is now facing a federal charge.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Walter Rodgers, 35, has been charged with illegally possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony crime, according to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio’s office. He was previously convicted of aggravated burglary and abduction.
As previously reported, Dayton Police responded to a shooting at the Sunoco gas station on E. Third Street on the afternoon of September 2.
“Rodgers allegedly ran inside the gas station after being shot at, retrieved a firearm from his bag and exited the Sunoco to return fire,” a release from the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio’s office stated.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Kettering Health to keep Greene Memorial open; plans new outpatient center in Xenia
- 28-year-old drowning victim at local campground identified
- Taste of Belgium closes another location
Rodgers was shot during the shootout and taken from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital. He was arrested at the hospital and booked in the Montgomery County Jail on September 6, according to online jail records.
A gun Rodgers reportedly possessed was found at the scene, covered in blood.
During the shootout, Rodgers allegedly stated, “I’m going to do y’all like I did Cierra,” according to court documents.
A spokesperson for the Southern District of Ohio’s office said this was a potential reference to Rodgers’ former girlfriend, Cierra Chapman.
As News Center 7 has previously reported, Chapman was reported missing in December 2022 and hasn’t been found.
Rodgers faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of this new charge.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group