Questions remain unanswered 1 year after Cierra Chapman’s disappearance

DAYTON — Today marks one year since a Dayton woman went missing and questions about what happened remain unanswered.

Cierra Chapman was last seen leaving the apartment of her ex-boyfriend in Trotwood in the early morning hours on Dec. 27, 2022.

As News Center 7 previously reported, her car was found on Jan. 6 in Middletown.

A year later, investigators are still trying to figure out what happened to her, but have said her disappearance is considered suspicious.

News Center 7 spoke to Chapman’s mother, Kelly Vann, for the first time last month right around Chapman’s 31st birthday. She told our team that she felt it was time to come forward.

“I figured between the time that we made the report and the time that has passed already, we would have heard something,” she said. “Now I’m at the point like I’m getting frustrated. I’m getting upset. I’m trying to spin my head around this, but ain’t nobody coming to tell me nothing. So it’s time for the mother to come from behind the walls and speak out about ‘what are y’all doing, where’s my child at?’”

In February the FBI offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to finding Chapman. In March, Miami Valley Crime Stoppers offered an additional $10,000.

A digital billboard has also been put up in Dayton with Chapman’s picture on it. It was put up in the hopes someone who knows something will come forward.

Anyone with information on Chapman’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

