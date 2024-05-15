Large police, SWAT presence reported in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A large police presence is being reported in a Dayton neighborhood.

News Center 7′s John Bedell is on the scene, working to learn more. We’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 starting at 5:00.

Dayton Police and SWAT members are set up on Wayne Avenue near the Red Carpet Tavern.

News Center 7′s John Bedell is on the scene and reports that police were focused on a house on King Avenue. Police have blocked Wayne Avenue from Brookline Avenue to Pershing Boulevard.

Police confirmed to News Center 7 that this is connected to a wanted person.

U.S. Marshals are on scene assisting police.

Our crew can hear SWAT team members making announcements at a house and reported hearing bangs with what appears to be tear gas or some kind of chemical irritant.

We’re on the scene, working to learn more. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

