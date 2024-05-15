18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash was set to graduate within weeks, school district says

MIAMISBURG — A local 18-year-old killed in a motorcycle crash was set to graduate this month.

The crash happened at approximately 2:49 p.m. Friday at the intersection of State Route 741 and Martins Drive, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by Paula J. Trappe, age 70 of West Carrollton, was turning onto Martins Drive from southbound SR-741 when her vehicle was struck by a motorcycle, driven by Ethan M. Rainer, 18, of West Carrollton.

Rainer was transported to Kettering Health Main Campus where he was pronounced deceased.

A spokesperson for West Carrollton City Schools confirmed with News Center 7 that Rainer was a student due to graduate on May 30.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

