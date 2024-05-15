18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash was set to graduate within weeks, school district says

MIAMISBURG — A local 18-year-old killed in a motorcycle crash was set to graduate this month.
The crash happened at approximately 2:49 p.m. Friday at the intersection of State Route 741 and Martins Drive, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
>> Car crashes into local Roosters during lunch; police, medics on scene
Preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by Paula J. Trappe, age 70 of West Carrollton, was turning onto Martins Drive from southbound SR-741 when her vehicle was struck by a motorcycle, driven by Ethan M. Rainer, 18, of West Carrollton.
Rainer was transported to Kettering Health Main Campus where he was pronounced deceased.
A spokesperson for West Carrollton City Schools confirmed with News Center 7 that Rainer was a student due to graduate on May 30.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
©2024 Cox Media Group