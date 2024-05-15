Car crashes into local Roosters during lunch; police, medics on scene

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Police and medics are responding after a vehicle crashed into a Miami Township restaurant.

Dispatchers confirmed with News Center 7 that crews are responding to the Roosters located at 9400 North Springboro Pike.

The crash was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to initial reports.

At 1237 hours MVFD crews responded to a local restaurant for a vehicle into its structure. Posted by Miami Valley Fire District on Wednesday, May 15, 2024

