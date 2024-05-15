Arrest made after Cedar Point employee run over in parking lot in hit-and-run crash

SANDUSKY — An arrest has been made after a Cedar Point traffic employee was hit by a vehicle at the amusement park on Friday.

This happened around 8 p.m. in the main parking lot, according to WOIO.

Sandusky police said the victim, Jeffrey Danner, was bent over to pick up an item when he was hit by the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Riley J. Brock, 26, according to WOIO. He was arrested at his home in Southgate Michigan.

Danner started yelling, but police say Brock didn’t stop and drove over his legs.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment. Details on his condition have not been released.





