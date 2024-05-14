Cedar Point employee run over in parking lot during hit-and-run crash

SANDUSKY — A Cedar Point traffic employee was injured after being hit by a vehicle at the amusement park on Friday.

This happened around 8 p.m. in the main parking lot, according to WOIO.

Sandusky police said the victim, Jeffrey Danner, was bent over to pick up an item when he was hit by the vehicle.

Danner started yelling, but the driver didn’t stop and drove over his legs, WOIO reported.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment. Details on his condition have not been released.

A coworker captured a picture of the vehicle’s license plate, WOIO reported. Police said the vehicle is registered to a woman from Southgate, MI.

