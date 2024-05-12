Newest roller coaster at Cedar Point closed for ‘extended period’ just days after opening

SANDUSKY — Cedar Point says the latest addition to the park will be closed for an extended period.

The park announced Sunday morning that Top Thrill 2 closed this weekend as the ride’s manufacturer “completes a mechanical modification to the ride’s vehicles.”

The ride opened for the first time when the park opened for the season eight days ago.

After the manufacturer, Zamperla completes that modification, a thorough review will be done to the ride to approve the modification and the reopening of the ride, park officials shared on social media.

“We know our guests are excited to experience this incredible roller coaster, and we share your disappointment that we are not able to operate it this weekend,” park officials said. “We will do everything possible to reopen Top Thrill 2 as soon as we are confident we can deliver the ride experience that our guests deserve.”

Updates on the work and a reopening date will be shared on Cedar Point’s website.

Top Thrill 2 has been described as the world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch strata coaster.

