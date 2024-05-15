Woman suffers multiple broken bones after being hit by car in Eaton; Driver arrested

EATON — A woman is recovering after being hit by a car in Eaton on Wednesday.

Around 1 p.m. Eaton police were called to reports of a person hit by a car in the area of North Barron and Deem streets.

The car that hit the woman took off from the scene, according to Lt. Davis Sizemore with Eaton police.

The woman was taken to the hospital with a broken wrist, ankle, and nose as well as cuts all over her body.

Police located the driver accused of hitting the woman in West Alexandria, Lt. Sizemore said.

Roy Dawson Jr. was arrested and is facing a felony hit-and-run charge along with tampering with evidence.

