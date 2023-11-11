‘I just want my baby home;’ Mother of Cierra Chapman speaks out for first time

DAYTON — A local mom has been missing for a year, and now her mother is speaking out for the first time about the search for her daughter.

Kelly Vann looks at photos of her daughter Cierra Chapman all the time.

“Cierra is a kind, caring person. Cierra would give her life and her right arm to help anybody she could help,” Vann said.

Chapman was also a mother of a teenage son.

“He asked me every day, have I heard anything yet? I tell him no, not yet,” Vann said.

Chapman’s 31st birthday is Sunday.

Her mother said she loved celebrating her birthday and celebrating with her sister in Cincinnati.

Instead of celebrating her birthday with her daughter this weekend, Vann will be attending a candelight vigil in her honor.

A candelight vigil will be held on Nov. 11 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Sinclair Park in Dayton.

Dayton police said Chapman was last seen at her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood on Dec. 27, 2022.

They found her car in Middletown on Jan. 6.

Since then investigators have held several searches but found nothing.

In February the FBI offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to finding Chapman.

In March, Miami Valley Crime Stoppers offered an additional $10,000.

Vann said felt it was time to come forward.

“I figured between the time that we made the report and the time that has passed already, we would have heard something,” she said. “Now I’m at the point like I’m getting frustrated. I’m getting upset. I’m trying to spin my head around this, but ain’t nobody coming to tell me nothing. So it’s time for the mother to come from behind the walls and speak out about ‘what are y’all doing, where’s my child at?’”

A digital billboard in Dayton has Chapman’s picture on it.

It was put up in the hopes someone knows something, but so far her family has heard nothing.

“Please speak up, please let us know, call somebody, tell somebody. We all worry, we all sitting here, I cry every night,” Vann said.

Chapman’s disappearance is suspicious, Dayton police said.

Anyone with information on Chapman’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.









