Police: 1-year-old hospitalized after being pulled from pool

SPRINGFIELD — A 1-year-old child was taken to a hospital after they were pulled from a pool in Springfield Sunday evening, according to a Springfield police sergeant.

Around 5:20 p.m., police and medics were dispatched to the 1500 block of Villa Road on initial reports of a near-drowning.

>> Local drug task forces to receive RecoveryOhio Law Enforcement grants

The sergeant said the child was pulled from the pool and began breathing.

They were transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

The child’s current condition is unknown, but the sergeant said they are “doing well.”

Additional information on this information was not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group