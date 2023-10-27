Police continue search for local mom after ‘suspicious’ disappearance

DAYTON — Investigators are still working to learn what happened to a local mother last seen a year ago.

Thursday, Dayton Police Department said they are continuing to investigate who is responsible for the disappearance of Cierra Chapman.

Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours on Dec. 27, 2022, leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood, police said.

Her car was found on Jan. 6 in Middletown.

>> RELATED: Cierra Chapman is still missing; What is the latest in her disappearance

Chapman’s purse and other personal items were located inside of her vehicle.

Dayton Police Major Brian Johns previously told News Center 7 that her disappearance was ‘suspicious’ and appeared “well planned out.”

“No phone contact with her, we don’t have any financial records, where she had used any money, which is very, very odd,” Johns said.

>> RELATED: ‘She didn’t go missing by accident;’ More than 60 volunteers search for missing Dayton mother

A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information that leads to the recovery of Chapman and information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

Anyone with information on Chapman’s whereabouts should contact Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-COPS (937-333-2677) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

©2023 Cox Media Group