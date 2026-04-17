Former University of Dayton head basketball head coach dies

DAYTON — A former University of Dayton women’s basketball head coach has died.

The UD Women’s Basketball team said in a social media post that former head coach Jim Jabir died.

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“We offer our most heartfelt prayers and condolences to his wife, Angie, and the entire Jabir family. We honor his memory and the many contributions he made to our program during his tenure as head coach,” said UD Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan.

Jabir resigned from his position as head coach in September of 2016, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

He was the head coach of the women’s basketball team for 13 seasons, during which his team made six straight NCAA tournament appearances.

Jabir, the Flyers’ all-time leader in wins, led the team to their first Elite Eight in 2015.

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