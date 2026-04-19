91-year-old woman misses welfare check calls due to ‘Bubble Pop’ game

WESTLAKE — A 91-year-old woman in northern Ohio created concern for her family when she wasn’t answering their calls.

On April 9, the Westlake Police Department dispatch center received an alert from the Confirm OK system to check on the woman around 6 p.m., according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

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The Confirm OK system is a check-in service that conducts welfare checks on subscribed residents.

The dispatcher attempted to call the woman, who still did not answer.

“Can you do a senior home check?” the dispatcher told Westlake officers. “I tried to call her back, but she didn’t answer.”

The woman’s daughter was called, and said that her mom should be home.

Officers became more alarmed when the woman did not open her door.

After speaking with neighbors and locating the woman’s vehicle inside, officers used the garage code to make entry into the house.

Officers located the woman inside the home, playing video games.

“We’re here with her now. She’s playing video games in her bedroom,” officers said to dispatch.

The woman was playing a “Bubble Pop” game and was trying to beat her record.

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