Authorities on scene of crash involving a train in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Authorities are on scene of a crash involving a train in Miamisburg Saturday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
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The crash was reported in the area of East Pearl Street and N 4th Street around 10:35 p.m.
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Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
We will continue to follow this story.
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