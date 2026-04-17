Fire breaks out at former funeral home

DAYTON — A fire broke out at an abandoned funeral home Thursday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Crews were called to the former Whitmer Brothers Funeral Home on Idianola Avenue around 9 p.m.

When crews arrived, they had heavy fire in the back of the building that made its way into the building, according to Mike Fasnacht, the District Chief of the Dayton Fire Department.

TRENDING STORIES:

The building is dilapidated to the point that it puts crews at risk to enter, Fasnacht said.

After ensuring it was safe, crews went into the building and put out the fire in the attic.

The building dates back to 1875, according to property records.

It has been vacant for some time, according to Fasnacht.

No firefighters were hurt.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group