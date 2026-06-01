50-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A 50-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Miami County on Saturday.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the intersection of SR-49 and SR-721 on reports of a motorcycle crash.

When deputies arrived, they found the motorcyclist had critical injuries.

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The motorcyclist, identified by deputies as Aaron Barke, 50, of Dayton, was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the car, a 76-year-old from Tennessee, had minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information is encouraged to contact the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 440-6085.

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