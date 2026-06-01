Local police department to conduct annual training

KETTERING — A local police department is conducting its annual Rescue Task Force Training this week.

In a Facebook post, the Kettering Police Department is letting residents know of its annual training.

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The training will take place from Monday through Thursday at Van Buren Middle School.

The police department told residents not to be alarmed by the large presence of emergency vehicles in that location.

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