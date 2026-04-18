‘Bob & Tom Show’ radio host, founder, dead

INDIANA — A long-time Indiana radio host died on Friday afternoon, according to a social media post.
Bob Kevoian was a co-host and co-founder of the Bob and Tom Show.
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Friends and family surrounded him during the time of his passing at his home.
Details regarding a memorial service will be shared at a later time.
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