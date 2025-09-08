At least 1 dead after motorcycle crash on Interstate 70

PREBLE COUNTY — At least one person is dead after a crash on Interstate 70 in Preble County on Monday evening, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred on Interstate 70 westbound, near mile marker 1, around 6 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Sheriff Simpson told News Center 7 that both westbound lanes are currently shut down.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a semi-truck, according to Simpson.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group