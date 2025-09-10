71-year-old man driving tractor dies after crash in Ohio

PICKAWAY COUNTY — A man driving a tractor was hit and killed in Ohio on Monday.
The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that its communication center received a call around 1:44 p.m. of a crash involving a tractor.
It happened around Walnut Creek Pike and Hagerty Road in Walnut Township, according to the sheriff’s office.
The tactor’s driver, 71-year-old Roger Diehl, died at a hospital.
When deputies arrived, they found that Diehl drove his New Holland Tractor TC40D on Hagerty Road. He stopped at a stop sign and then pulled out in front of a gray 2006 gray Nissan going southbound when the crash happened.
Medics took the Nissan driver, Genevieve McIntyre, to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Diehl was transported to a Columbus hospital. He died from his injuries on Monday night, the sheriff’s office said.
The crash remains under investigation.
