Family looking for answers after 17-year-old high school student killed in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A family is heartbroken after a 17-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend.

The family of 17-year-old Hillary Farr said that he was shot and killed in front of his younger siblings.

The Dayton Police are trying to find out who did this and what their motive was.

News Center 7 previously reported that the shooting happened in the 3800 block of Alvin Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Farr’s family said he was a senior at Dunbar High School and described him as an “all-around good kid.”

His mother, Tierra Stark, told News Center 7 that she doesn’t know who shot her son, but the family believes it had to be someone that Farr knew.

She said Farr was outside talking to someone when the gunfire rang out.

“If anybody knows anything, let the police know as soon as possible so this doesn’t become a story that we hear about two or three years from now and it’s not solved. He deserves justice,” Saundra Jonson, Farr’s grandmother, said.

Now the family is looking for answers and hoping justice will be served.

“Yeah, I definitely want justice for my son. He was a good kid. My baby ain’t deserve that. He did not deserve that,” Stark said.

Dayton Police have not released any information about possible suspects or arrests.

