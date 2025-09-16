Local

Motorcyclist dies after failing to stop at red light, crashing into car

By WHIO Staff

AMHERST, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after failing to stop at a red light and crashing into a car over the weekend.

Around 10:54 p.m. Saturday, Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a crash on State Route 58 in Amherst, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a red motorcycle, driven by 47-year-old Shawn Edgell, was traveling northbound on SR-58 at a high rate of speed.

When Edgell reached the intersection of SR-58 and the Interstate 80 exit/entrance ramps, he did not stop at the red light, WOIO-19 reported.

The motorcycle then struck a Mini Cooper that was making a southbound turn from the I-80 exit ramp onto SR-58.

Edgell sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, WOIO-19 reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

