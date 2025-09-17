Nearly $20M approved for behavioral health unit at local jail

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Nearly $20 million has been approved for a behavioral health unit at the Montgomery County Jail.

There was a long list of approvals for the Montgomery County Commissioners on Tuesday night, but none of them were more expensive than the jail project.

Still, the commissioners were quick to approve it.

“This is helping both the inmates and the staff from the standpoint of safety,” Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert said.

The commissioners have been working on this project since 2017. They said it will create a safer and more supportive environment in the jail.

