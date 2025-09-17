Local restaurant reopens following expansion project

PIQUA — A popular restaurant has reopened after completing a recent expansion project.

3 Joe’s Pizzeria & Trattoria in Piqua announced on Wednesday that they are back open after being closed for over a month.

3 Joe’s temporarily closed in early August to finish the expansion of their kitchen. The project included constructing an addition at the front of the restaurant.

“Our kitchen expansion is complete, and we’re thrilled to welcome everyone back to 3 Joe’s!” a social media post read.

