Opening date of Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s facing delay as legal battle slows construction

HUBER HEIGHTS — The ongoing legal battle between Huber Heights and Clark County is delaying the construction of the state’s first Buc-ee’s location.

People are ready for Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s in Huber Heights, but the grand opening could be delayed due to an ongoing lawsuit between Huber Heights and Clark County over the rights to service the gas station’s water and sewage.

The lawsuit was filed in 2023 and now it could delay the original December 2025 opening date.

News Center 7 reached out to city and county officials for Huber Heights and Clark County. While we have not heard back from Huber Heights at the time of this report, Clark County officials said they couldn’t comment on pending litigations.

The ongoing legal battle is slowing down the construction at the site, but isn’t slowing down the excitement people are feeling in the community.

“Cincinnati has the Bengals, Cleveland has the Browns, Huber Heights have Buc-ee’s” Ron Fritz said.

Ron and Sonia Fritz run a YouTube channel and have been documenting the Huber Heights construction process with vlogs.

“Right now, we haven’t seen a whole lot of progress in the last couple of weeks and I think it’s due to the lawsuit over the water and sewage,” Ron said. “But there’s a lot of piping out there for the drainage and the fuel tanks arrived.”

In court documents filed last month, attorneys for Buc-ee’s requested the court for a timely resolution on the lawsuit.

