Groundbreaking of Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s to occur today

The first-ever Ohio location of Buc-ee’s is one step closer to being opened.

The official start of construction will occur today with the groundbreaking ceremony. News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is looking at the excitment that has led up to this moment LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

The official groundbreaking will occur today at 4:00 p.m.

The gas station will be built on State Route 235 and I-70 in Huber Heights. It will feature 120 gas pumps and 700 parking spaces,

“Huber Heights is the perfect spot for our first Ohio store,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “It’s a beautiful stretch of I-70 between Columbus and Indianapolis and we are excited to be a part of this community.”

>> RELATED COVERAGE: Huber Heights mayor says Buc-ee’s won’t be affected by Clark County lawsuit

The station is expected to be up and running by late next year.

People in the Miami Valley are excited to see Buc-ee’s coming to Huber Heights.

“I love it. We’ve gone out of our way when we’re on trips just to go to a Buc-ees,” Pat Lokai of Huber Heights said.

Some people are even planning their first trip there.

“I might even wind up being the first customer,” David Johnson of Huber Heights said.









©2024 Cox Media Group