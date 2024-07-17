Huber Heights mayor says Buc-ee’s won’t be affected by Clark County lawsuit

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights mayor says ongoing litigation between the city and Clark County will not affect the construction of Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s.

Mayor Jeff Gore replied on social media after announcing the official groundbreaking for Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s had been scheduled for next month.

“The suit doesn’t affect Buc-ee’s so they aren’t caught in the middle of anything,” he replied on his Facebook page. “They won’t even need sewer service for 8-9 months from now, so it doesn’t affect their build schedule. It will either be Huber Heights or Clark County that provides sewer service. One or the other will have it available to them.”

The groundbreaking is scheduled for August 8.

As News Center 7 reported in May, Huber Heights city commissioners voted unanimously to approve the final plans.

Neighbors had shared concerns about traffic issues caused by the new Buc-ee’s.

As part of the final plan, Buc-ee’s representatives explained how the increase in traffic will be handled.

More lanes are going to be built to better handle the traffic and lessen the confusion in and out of the gas station.

“Full steam ahead on the whole development, trying to get the project open and operational as soon as possible,” Buc-ee’s Director of Engineering Scott Ratcliff said back in May.

Buc-ees Huber Heights Rendering (Credit: Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore)

