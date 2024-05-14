Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s steps away from officially becoming a reality

HUBER HEIGHTS — The first Buc-ee’s in Ohio has already broken ground, and now representatives for the gas station are hoping to have their final planes approved.

Tuesday night, Buc-ee’s will present the final 697-page report to Huber Height’s planning commission.

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore said 75 percent of the report is detailed traffic solutions from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Buc-ees Huber Heights Rendering (Credit: Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore)

