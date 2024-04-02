‘We’re closer than we’ve ever been;’ Mayor gives update on Buc-ee’s project in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — The mayor of Huber Heights provided an update on Bu-cee’s gas station planned for the area.

Huber Heights mayor Jeff Gore said in a Facebook group on Saturday that Montgomery County has approved building permits for the gas station.

He added that the Ohio Department of Transportation has also approved the intersection modifications.

“We expect to see Buc-ee’s back at (the) planning commission soon for their final detailed development plan approval,” said Gore. “We’re closer than we’ve ever been!!

If approved, it will take 18 months for Buc-ee’s to build the gas station at the intersection of State Route 235 and Interstate 70.

News Center 7 reported last August that Gore said that Buc-ee’s was officially coming to Ohio and its first location will be in Huber Heights.

The planning commission unanimously approved a development and rezoning plan back in September but commissioners said that traffic was one of their concerns.

The next planning commission meeting is scheduled for April 9, according to its website.

