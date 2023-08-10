Buc-ee’s coming to Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — The popular gas station chain Buc-ee’s is officially coming to Ohio and its first location will be in the Miami Valley.

The gas station will be coming to Huber Heights, Mayor Jeff Gore announced on social media Thursday.

“The rumors you have heard are TRUE! The very first BUC-EE’S in the state of Ohio is coming to Huber Heights,” Gore wrote.

The gas station is planned to be at the intersection of State Route 235 and Interstate 70.

Gore said representatives from Buc-ee’s will be at the city’s planning commission meeting next week.

News Center 7 has reached out to officials at Buc-ee’s for more information.

