New ride coming to Kings Island’s Camp Snoopy

MASON — Kings Island is expanding its kids’ area, Camp Snoopy, by adding a new adventure play space and a new roller coaster.

The new ride, “Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers,” will be designed for families and will be a boomerang-styled coaster. Riders will go both forward and backward on the same track, Kings Island said in a press release.

Riders will be hoisted up a 70-foot hill and will launch down a track full of twists and turns. When they think the ride is complete, it will roll backwards, doing the same course in reverse.

In addition to the new coaster, a shaded, nature-themed play area called “Beagle Scout Acres” will be added. This space will give children an opportunity to play on turfed mounds, grassy areas and camping gear themed play equipment.

They can also interact with the Peanuts characters as they host “Camptivities,” and earn Beagle Scout merit badges for sharing, working together, trying new things and helping someone in need.

“Camp Snoopy is just what families visiting Kings Island have been looking for,” said Mike Koontz, vice president and general manager of Kings Island. “We’ve designed this new immersive area to feel like a day at camp where families can spend time with each other in a variety of ways, from the thrill of a new coaster to exploring and relaxing in the great outdoors with their favorite Peanuts characters.”

Construction on Camp Snoopy will begin this fall.

