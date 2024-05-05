UPDATE: Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officer in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A male suspect is hospitalized after being shot by an officer in Huber Heights early Sunday morning.

Huber Heights Police officers were dispatched at 1:33 a.m. to the area of State Route Four and Chambersburg Road on initial reports of a road rage incident, according to a police spokesperson.

A male victim told police he was trying to get away from the suspect he allegedly shot out his window and rammed his car. They ended up at the Shell Gas Station at the 8000 block of State Route 235.

As officers arrived at the scene, they tried to stop the suspect’s vehicle while attempting to leave the gas station parking lot.

The suspect continued south on State Route 235 at a high rate of speed and turned onto New Carlisle Pike, the spokesperson said.

Officers tried a PIT maneuver on the suspect’s vehicle but were unsuccessful. They continued north on New Carlisle Pike and officers saw objects thrown from the suspect’s vehicle.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) closed access to New Carlisle Pike from State Route Four.

The suspect traveled west on Taylorsville Road and pulled into a residence.

He exited the vehicle and there was an exchange between the officer and the suspect. The officer fired his weapon and hit the suspect, the spokesperson stated.

Medics were dispatched to the scene and administered first aid to the suspect.

They transported him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ohio BCI was asked to respond to the officer-involved shooting investigation.

Huber Heights Police is handling the investigation.

