Heavy police presence reported in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — There is a heavy police presence in West Carrollton early Sunday morning.

>>Several officers investigating in Oregon District in Dayton

Several West Carrollton police officers are at the 600 block of Kings Court near Kings Highway, dispatchers told News Center 7.

Medics were dispatched around 3:06 a.m.

No information has been given as to why there is a large police presence in that area.

News Center 7 has reached out to West Carrollton Police for more information.

We will provide updates on this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group