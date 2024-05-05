EF-U landspout tornado spotted in Mercer Co.

MERCER COUNTY — A landspout tornado was spotted in Mercer County on Saturday.

The tornado formed during a weak thunderstorm between 7:38 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. southwest of Rockford, according to Storm Center 7′s Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

The landspout was given an EF-U rating as no damage was left to indicate how strong it may have been.

May 4 Mercer County landspout A landspout was seen in Mercer County on Saturday, May 4. (WHIO)

Storm Center 7′s Weather Specialist Nick Dunn said no rotation was noted on the radar due to the nature of the storm.

The tornado traveled over a field for approximately .6 miles, according to Storm Center 7′s Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

Landspout tornadoes are different from traditional tornadoes.

According to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn, landspout tornadoes form near the ground while traditional tornadoes form during to a severe thunderstorm with violently rotating updrafts.

Landspouts are a condensation funnel and they are typically weak and short-lived, which is what has been reported from Mercer County.

Saturday’s landspout is Ohio’s 36th tornado in 2024.

