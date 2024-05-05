Mostly cloudy, chances of storms today, better chances this week; Temperatures stay above normal

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- More storm chances ahead
- Watching Tuesday & Wednesday for stronger storms
- Temps stay near to above normal
DETAILED FORECAST:
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and storms, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn. Coverage looks less than today as of now. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s.
MONDAY: Another chance for showers and storms. A touch cooler with highs in the low to middle 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. A few strong to severe storms may occur. Highs in the lower 80s
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with more showers and storms possible. A few strong to severe storms may occur. Highs in the low to middle 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a good chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
FRIDAY: A few showers and storms are possible. A touch cooler with highs near 70 degrees.
SATURDAY: A stray shower, but hopefully turning a drier corner. Highs in the middle 60s.
