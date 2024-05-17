Snack food maker could be moving into former GM facility in Moraine

MORAINE — There may be the answer to which unnamed snack company will move into part of the empty General Motors plant off Stroop Road.

Shearer’s Foods, LLC, based in Massillon, was listed in an Ohio Tax Authority meeting agenda as a new project looking to begin operations in Moraine.

According to Montgomery County’s Economic Development/Government Equity (ED/GE) documents, “a leading food manufacturer was looking to establish an operation at the former GM Paint Plant. The $106,175,000 project will fill this long-vacant facility and create 250 new jobs.”

The project was code-named “Project Crispy.”

City officials have not confirmed that Shearer’s is the company behind “Project Crispy.”

