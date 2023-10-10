‘Never seen anything like it;’ Local community expresses support amid Buc-ee’s rezoning discussion

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights City Council members have not made a decision on whether to approve a re-zoning plan for Buc-ee’s.

During last night’s council meeting, the community had a chance to share their opinions.

“Great place, love it. I can honestly say, I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s the Walmart of convenience stores,” Huber Heights resident Paul Schaffer said.

No one spoke against the plan to add a Buc-ee’s location.

Last month the city’s planning commission approved the basic development re-zoning plan for the location.

The plan is to build the convenience store and gas station at the intersection of State Route 235 and Interstate 70.

News Center 7 is reaching out to Huber Heights City Council to learn when the vote to approve the plan will take place.





