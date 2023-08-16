‘We can’t wait for them to get here;’ Huber Heights planning commission discusses future Buc-ee’s

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights leaders discussed its plans for a massive convenience story and how it could impact the city Tuesday night.

On Aug. 10 Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore announced that his city would be the site of the first Buc-ee’s in Ohio.

The chain prides itself on its massive fueling stations and convenience stores.

An engineer from Buc-ee’s was supposed to attend Tuesday’s city planning meeting but was unable to.

The city wants to build the location on 52 acres off State Route 235 and I-70.

About 35 acres were rezoned for the type of project Buc-ee’s envisions, the city must rezone the remaining parcels.

“I don’t see it being a burden to rezone the property,” Gore said.

The city’s planner said the rezoning process could take four months with several public meetings.

City leaders wanted to know about the impacts the project could have on the area, how many jobs it will bring in, and who will be responsible for road improvements.

They are waiting to formally receive Buc-ee’s application and get those answers.

If the city ok’s the project, Gore said it could help the city improve roadways.

“Now that municipalities participate in the dispersion of the gas tax, this revenue coming from Buc-ee’s will help us with our interior streets program. We spend $2.5 billion a year repaving our roads, so any money that we get extra from gas tax just allows us to put that money into our roads,” Gore said.

Tina Watson lives in Xenia but often shops in Huber Heights.

“I think it would be a great addition to over here because there’s a lot of traffic on I-70,” Watson said.

Judy Livingston visits Huber Heights from Springfield every week.

“We look forward to traveling to Buc-ee’s and we’re even looking more forward to having them in Huber Heights. We’re really excited,” Livingston said.

The city planner intends to take the questions asked Tuesday night to Buc-ee’s.

The city expects to get a formal application from Buc-ee’s later this month.

