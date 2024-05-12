64-year-old man dies in Preble County crash

PREBLE COUNTY — A man is dead after a crash in Preble County Friday afternoon, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

At approximately 2 p.m., Preble County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 725 and State Route 177 on reports of a crash.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2011 Ford Flex crashed into a 1997 Dodge pick-up truck after running a stop sign on SR-725.

At the time of the crash, the Ford Flex was traveling west on SR-725 and the Dodge pick-up truck was traveling north on SR-177, Simpson said.

The impact caused the pick-up truck to travel off the right side of the road, overturn, and eject the driver.

Roger D. Flannery, 64, of East Bernstadt, Kentucky, was the driver of the pick-up truck and died on scene, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

His passenger was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 29-year-old woman from Brownsville, Indiana was driving the Ford Flex and was not injured in this crash, Simpson said.

Her passenger was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a child, who was secured in a child safety seat, was not injured.

The intersection of SR-725 and SR-177 was closed for several hours as deputies investigated.

This crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Preble County Coroner’s Office.





