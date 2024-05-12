Police: Man dies after being stabbed while stealing car in Butler County

HAMILTON, Butler County — A man is dead after being stabbed while stealing a car in Butler County, according to a spokesperson from the Hamilton Police Department.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Roger D. Cole, 29, of Hamilton.

Hamilton police said Cole was stabbed during an altercation while stealing the car.

Cole drove off in the stolen vehicle but crashed in the 200 block of Ross Avenue around 10:30 p.m., according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

Police said the crash happened when Cole died from his injuries.

Hamilton Police Detectives have identified everyone involved in the altercation and have been in contact with the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office regarding this incident. It is unclear if any charges will be filed.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Roach at (513) 868-5811 ext. 1299.

