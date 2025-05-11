Deputy shoots, kills 2 dogs after being charged at

STARK COUNTY — A Stark County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed two dogs last weekend after the dogs charged at him.

On May 4, deputies were called to the 2200 block of 22nd Street in Canton on reports of two loose dogs, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

According to a release from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, homeowners on that street were feeding the dogs when the dogs became aggressive.

The homeowners then called dispatch for help with the dogs, WOIO-19 reported.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they spoke with the homeowners through their doorbell camera.

During the conversation, the dogs charged at the deputy and cornered him, according to the release.

The deputy then shot and killed both dogs, WOIO-19 reported.

Deputies were able to identify the dogs’ owners through microchips, and the owner was found several miles away.

The owner told deputies the dogs had been loose since May 3, WOIO-19 reported.

Deputies cited the owner for allowing the dogs to be at large.

