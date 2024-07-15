Official groundbreaking set for Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A date has been set for the official groundbreaking for Ohio’s First Buc-ee’s.

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gorse said the official groundbreaking has been scheduled for August 8, according to a social media post.

As News Center 7 reported back in May, Huber Heights city commissioners voted unanimously to approve the final plans.

Neighbors had shared concerns about traffic issues caused by the new Buc-ee’s.

As part of the final plan, Buc-ee’s representatives explained how the increase in cars will be handled.

More lanes are going to be built to better handle the traffic and lessen the confusion in and out of the gas station.

“Full steam ahead on the whole development, trying to get the project open and operational as soon as possible,” Buc-ee’s Director of Engineering Scott Ratcliff said back in May.

