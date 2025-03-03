‘Early project hiccups’ delay opening for Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s

HUBER HEIGHTS — The new Buc-ee’s gas station in Huber Heights won’t open this year, according to a Buc-ee’s Director of Real Estate and Development Stan Beard.

“Unfortunately, we encountered some early project hiccups that delayed our schedule. While 2025 is no longer feasible, we are targeting the first quarter of 2026,” Beard said.

The gas station will be located on State Route 235 and Interstate 70 in Huber Heights. It will feature 120 gas pumps and 700 parking spaces.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the groundbreaking ceremony and construction started on Aug. 8, 2024.

It was delayed in November 2024 due to a legal battle between Huber Heights and Clark County over the rights to service the gas station’s water and sewage.

The lawsuit was dismissed on Dec. 9 and construction restarted.

Beard told News Center 7 that more information will be available later on.

“No need to panic; fresh Texas BBQ and the world’s cleanest restrooms are on the way!” Beard said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

