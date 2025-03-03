Baby born in aftermath of Clark County tornado celebrates first birthday

CLARK COUNTY — A baby girl born hours after tornadoes hit the Miami Valley last year celebrated her first birthday.

Darcy Kate Williams was born after an EF2 tornado traveled more than 20 miles through Clark County on Feb. 28, 2024, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Allison and Brandon Williams, Darcy’s parents, said she got the nickname “Dot,” which is short for Dorothy— a Wizard of Oz reference for having a run-in with a tornado as she started her big adventure.

Allison told News Center 7′s John Bedell that they hosted a Wizard of Oz themed first birthday to celebrate their “Tornado Baby’s” first birthday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the couple was getting ready to head to the hospital for a scheduled c-section when the tornado warning was issued on Feb. 28.

“Honestly, I didn’t take it too seriously because, like I said, Clark County is a big county. Then I turned on the WHIO app,” Brandon told News Center 7. “Britley was talking about where the tornado was, and they showed it on the radar.”

Brandon said it was time to head to the basement after the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado right along Charleston Pike and Fletcher Chapel Road, which is their street.

After the storm, they got a call from the doctor about Brandon’s grandpa’s house. The doctor lives next door and told them the storm ripped the roof off.

No one in Williams’ family was hurt, but storm damage and downed lines meant the couple couldn’t get there to check on him.

Road closures made for a detour-filled drive to the hospital. The arrival was later than they had planned, but their little delivery turned out perfectly.

