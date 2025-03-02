5 hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning in Ohio home

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — Five people were hospitalized Wednesday after high levels of carbon monoxide were reported at a home in Columbus, originally reported by our news partner WBNS 10TV.

Mifflin Township Fire Chief Scott Davis told WBNS that crews were called to the house on Berrell Ave around 9 a.m. for a report of possible CO poisoning. Crews detected high levels of CO, measuring 400 parts per million, Davis said to WBNS.

Five people were affected, four juveniles and one adult, and they were taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, WBNS says.

Four of them are described as being alert and oriented. One juvenile is in serious condition, according to WBNS.

