Clark Co. tornado traveled over 20 miles, 6th tornado confirmed in Ohio, NWS says

CLARK COUNTY — The National Weather Service has provided an update on the path of the tornado that ripped through Clark County, as well as confirmed another tornado that touched down Wednesday.

The NWS released an updated damage survey that said the tornado that an EF2 tornado that started in Springfield traveled a total of 21.3 miles.

They said this was discovered after reviewing aerial footage from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The agency also increased the estimated maximum windspeeds from 120 mph to 130 mph after seeing a complete collapse of a metal hanger at the Madison County Airport.

The NWS’ Pittsburg post also confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Monroe County, Ohio. Making it the state’s sixth tornado Wednesday.

NWS Pittsburgh damage survey team confirmed an EF-2 tornado (estimated peak winds 120mph) passed through Monroe County, OH yesterday. Timing, path length, and path width is still being investigated by our office.



