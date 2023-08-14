National Weather Service confirms 5 tornadoes touched down in Ohio Saturday

OHIO — The National Weather Service confirmed five tornadoes touched down across Ohio on Saturday.

None of these were in the Miami Valley.

News Center 7 previously reported the National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Hardin County Saturday afternoon.

The agency said the tornado touched in the early afternoon hours in Kenton after conducting a damage survey in the area. Maximum wind speeds were estimated at 90 miles per hour (MPH).

Our news partner WBNS in Columbus reports numerous trees and large limbs were down in Kenton.

In addition, there was sheet metal and roof damage to buildings. Several homes and garages also had some damage.

In an area just north of Letson Street, one garage was flattened, and structural debris was at least a quarter mile away, WBNS said.

The National Weather Service released a damage survey Sunday of the confirmed tornadoes in Athens, Belmont, Holmes, and Marion Counties on Saturday.

The agency said an EF1 tornado touched down in Athens County near Angel Ridge Road at 7:33 p.m. Saturday night. It gained an estimated maximum sustained wind of 100 mph. The maximum path wind of the tornado was estimated to be 300 yards while the path was 2.33 miles.

It lasted 10 minutes. Damage was limited to snapped and uprooted trees and some snapped power poles. This was the first tornado in Athens County since 2018.

NWS says the confirmed tornado in Belmont County was an EF1 tornado in Wheeling Township, north-northwest of St. Clairsville Saturday evening. It had estimated maximum wind speeds of 100 mph.

The tornado touched down at 8:13 p.m. on Hidden Springs Drive where at least three homes had trees fall on them, NWS said. A barn was also destroyed on Maynard Road. It is the fifth tornado to impact Belmont County.

The agency said an EF0 tornado touched down in Holmes County Saturday afternoon. It gained a maximum estimated wind speed of 70 mph and touched down at 3:20 p.m. It began near Township Road 501 and continued southeast to County Road 51 before dissipating, according to NWS.

There was tree damage reported but no structural damage.

The fourth confirmed tornado was in Marion County, NWS said. An EF1 tornado with maximum estimated winds of 90 mph touched down at 1:08 p.m. just south of State Route 309 and Dry Lane Road North. The path width was 75 yards, and the path length was 0.13 miles.

Part of a roof of an outbuilding was torn off with some debris thrown into a nearby field and a few trees were damaged on the property, according to NWS.

No injuries were reported with any of these tornadoes.

We will continue following statements released by the NWS and update as new information becomes available.

