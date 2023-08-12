NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Hardin County Saturday

KENTON — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Hardin County Saturday afternoon.

The agency said the tornado touched down in the early afternoon hours in Kenton after conducting a damage survey in the area.

Maximum wind speeds were estimated at 90 miles per hour.

The NWS said further information, such as the path of the tornado, will be available at a later time.

Video from a News Center 7 viewer shows damage from the storm.

Including aluminum siding tossed onto cars and trucks.

We will continue following statements released by the NWS and update as new information becomes available.













