Partly cloudy, chance of storms today; Sunny tomorrow, possible showers for Monday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

A few storms around on Saturday

A storm or two may be strong to severe

More rain, storms on Monday

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

7 day forecast Photo from: Traci Hale/Staff

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Traci Hale. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Today's forecast Photo from: Traci Hale/Staff

The coverage of storms doesn’t look to be widespread in the afternoon, but we will have the ingredients to support a strong to severe storm.

Evening planner for tonight Photo from: Traci Hale/Staff

High temperature trend next 5 days Photo from: Traci Hale/Staff

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday's forecast Photo from: Traci Hale/Staff

Clouds return in the evening with showers possible Sunday night.

Rain chances next 5 days Photo from: Traci Hale/Staff

MONDAY: Cloudy with showers and storms likely. The best severe weather ingredients look to set up south of our area, but we may still see some strong storms locally. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY: Very comfortable. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Dry with highs in the lower 80s.

